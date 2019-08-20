Dupont Capital Management Upped Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) as Shares Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Its Stake by $721,171

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 6,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 110,209 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 103,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.52% or $22.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.65. About 5.28M shares traded or 278.73% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 22.43 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Discrectionary Etf (XLY) by 3,664 shares to 35,945 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,700 shares to 77,825 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.