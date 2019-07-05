Dupont Capital Management Upped Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $865,956 as Stock Declined; Jrm Investment Counsel Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Decreased by $951,054 as Stock Price Rose

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 130,274 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 4,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,491 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 44,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Since January 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 insider sales for $566,558 activity. Miller Kevin S. bought $996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought 19,365 shares worth $243,999. HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002 worth of stock or 779 shares. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.06 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 83,380 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 56,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Saratoga And Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 27,545 shares. Victory Capital reported 11,730 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.1% or 82,477 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 58,375 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 35,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 555,084 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 5,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 96,417 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm reported 121,407 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 149 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 524,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.27M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83M and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 1.84% or 234,746 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc invested in 0.34% or 4,132 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated owns 479 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has 40,428 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Ltd Limited Liability Company New York owns 1,862 shares. Epoch Inv Inc holds 629,792 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. First Amer National Bank & Trust holds 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 19,512 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,744 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 54,214 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt reported 36,780 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 205,576 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership owns 0.37% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 115,000 shares. Management Associate New York reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Axiom Invsts Ltd Llc De holds 144,095 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19,307 shares to 124,781 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 89,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,949 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).