Dupont Capital Management Upped Devon Energy (DVN) Stake by $1.05 Million; Harvey Capital Management Increases Stake in Take (TTWO)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.04% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 1.22 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 224.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 33,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 49,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 15,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 2.08M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can We Find The Right Stock Using Our Newly Found Insight? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

