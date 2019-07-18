Dupont Capital Management Upped Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake By $2.40 Million; Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) Sentiment Is 1.38

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc (UWN) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.04 million shares, up from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 442.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 28,537 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 34,982 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 6,445 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $28.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 1.33 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M

The stock increased 0.00% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72846704. About 414,775 shares traded or 714.42% up from the average. Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (UWN) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UWN News: 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS – BOARD WILL CONSIDER FULL RANGE OF STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE SALE OR OTHER DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Nevada Gold & Casinos Is in Exclusive Discussions to Sell the Company; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC – COMPANY HAS NOT SET A TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW PROCESS; 19/03/2018 – Nevada Gold & Casinos 3Q Rev $18.1M; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC – RETAINED ROSSOFF & COMPANY LLC AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC – BOARD INITIATED PROCESS TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS- BOARD WILL CONSIDER FULL RANGE OF STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL,FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE A SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC SAYS NO LONGER IN EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS TO SELL CO – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND SALE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ROUTE OPERATION

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. for 200,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 0.08% invested in the company for 145,156 shares. The California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 21,964 shares.

More recent Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nevada Gold & Casinos Receives Notice of Non-compliance from NYSE American LLC – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Monteverde & Associates PC Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. In The US District Court For The Southern District Of New York – PRNewswire” on December 21, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maverick Gaming Closes Purchase of Nevada Gold (NYSE: UWN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. The company has market cap of $. It operates in three divisions: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. It has a 1694109312 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote BobÂ’s Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 5,340 shares to 1,017 valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 68,863 shares and now owns 581,749 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConEd under fire after weekend NYC blackout – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY passes its own Green New Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 49 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $155,987 activity. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Cawley Timothy. 23 shares were bought by Muccilo Robert, worth $1,984 on Friday, May 31. $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $846 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315. $2,269 worth of stock was bought by Sanchez Robert on Tuesday, April 30. $7,783 worth of stock was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 66,715 are owned by Ls Investment Advsr Limited. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 589 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Strs Ohio stated it has 51,595 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 124,462 shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 1,008 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.35% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Towercrest Capital invested in 2,374 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). United Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.17% or 8,720 shares. 2,745 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 884,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alexandria Cap has 0.11% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Among 6 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison had 15 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”.