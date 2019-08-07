Dupont Capital Management Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Stake By $1.23 Million; Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding

Tremblant Capital Group decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 19.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tremblant Capital Group sold 80,059 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Tremblant Capital Group holds 325,652 shares with $79.09 million value, down from 405,711 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $210.16. About 142,333 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 18.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp analyzed 6,113 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)'s stock rose 20.54%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 26,567 shares with $5.37 million value, down from 32,680 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $25.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $253.23. About 52,181 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of stock.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.76 million for 194.59 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 85 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 8,444 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 364 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Ltd owns 107,132 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 250 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 181,654 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 8.16M were reported by Vanguard Group. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Diversified has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Shine Inv Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 479 shares. 1,383 were reported by Fiera. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gam Ag stated it has 1,055 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De accumulated 0.94% or 50,746 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 226,682 shares to 628,683 valued at $40.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 253,593 shares and now owns 3.25 million shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBN Securities on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $279 target. Summit Redstone Partners maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Lc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 19,417 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 15,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,985 shares. 18,640 are owned by Maverick Capital. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Llc has 6,596 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 849 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp has 235,498 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.65% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 418,352 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 463,806 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.16% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W, worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence. The insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 29.58 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.