Dupont Capital Management Raised Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake By $799,180; Richardson Electronics LTD Has 0.44 Sentiment

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 26.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 12,890 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 61,004 shares with $3.83M value, up from 48,114 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $30.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 1.65M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 08/05/2018 – American Renal Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15-17; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY SHR $1.29; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4

Richardson Electronics LTD (RELL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 8 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 18 sold and decreased their equity positions in Richardson Electronics LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.55 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Richardson Electronics LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

It closed at $5.88 lastly. It is up 42.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $77.18 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. for 192,400 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 50,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 243,646 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 127,811 shares.

