Dupont Capital Management Raised Holding in Dominion Energy (D) as Stock Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $726,560 as Stock Value Declined

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 8,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,903 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 1.58M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 166,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.95. About 722,067 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Pledges $2.5 Million to International African American Museum – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,448 shares to 36,289 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,499 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset owns 52,707 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Management owns 3,109 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp accumulated 4,205 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 3,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 150,500 shares. Motco has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 541,959 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has 1.82% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 73,056 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,606 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 15,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company has 93,373 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Uss Investment Mngmt Limited has 462,297 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.57 million shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.42M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH).