Dupont Capital Management Position in Vf (VFC) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co. (CL) Share Price Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Has Decreased Its Holding by $319,500

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 27,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 5,512 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $481,000, down from 33,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.44. About 561,229 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co. (CL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 310,584 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.26M, down from 315,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 956,603 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why It Might Be Time For This Obscure Geared ETF – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.20 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 16.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.