Dupont Capital Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Has Lowered by $6.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Value Rose While Glovista Investments Has Increased Position

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 83,425 shares as the company's stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 321,384 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 3.06 million shares traded or 91.39% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 62,718 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 394,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.14M, down from 457,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year's $2.34 per share.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 22,007 shares to 28,243 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 23,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bankshares Trust Co reported 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment has 0.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 161,300 shares. 674,835 were accumulated by Becker Cap Mgmt. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.12 million were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,682 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 2.41% or 798,962 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,589 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc owns 817,136 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,322 shares. Gam Ag reported 15,573 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ycg Lc holds 0.93% or 52,443 shares in its portfolio. 50,799 are owned by Valicenti Advisory Svcs.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset accumulated 1.07 million shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 270 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 22,027 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fincl Advantage reported 3.53% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 257,562 shares. 967,370 are held by New South Management. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mirae Asset Investments reported 20,956 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt Inc reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 28,657 shares to 20,748 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 44,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,479 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPHE).