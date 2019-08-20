Dupont Capital Management Position in Dover (DOV) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 7,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 29,005 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 21,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 153,213 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.11% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Citigroup owns 81,954 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 0.06% or 8.81M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 5,583 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,018 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Llc reported 273,886 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cornerstone owns 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,130 shares. The New York-based Amer Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Renaissance Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Incorporated reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Boston holds 0.95% or 7.64M shares. Fiduciary Trust Co owns 24,477 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 26,349 shares to 1,699 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,220 shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG).