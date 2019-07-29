Dupont Capital Management Lowered Republic Services (RSG) Position by $371,360; Share Value Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 4,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,918 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 46,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.55M shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 205,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 209,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $789.25M for 15.49 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 173,256 shares to 183,580 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12,349 shares to 19,182 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.78M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.