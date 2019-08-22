Dupont Capital Management Lowered By $1.37 Million Its Cabot Oil Gas (COG) Holding; Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Its Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Position

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) stake by 97.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 5,811 shares with $89,000 value, down from 230,386 last quarter. Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com now has $7.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 4.96 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Cabot Oil Gas Corp (COG) stake by 84.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 52,753 shares as Cabot Oil Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 9,400 shares with $245,000 value, down from 62,153 last quarter. Cabot Oil Gas Corp now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 9.80M shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 291,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 14.96 million shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 13,338 shares. 25,280 were accumulated by High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 651,282 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.17% or 2.74M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 976,977 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser stated it has 13,246 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc holds 48.26M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership has 116,922 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 58,957 shares to 89,671 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 3,521 shares and now owns 19,026 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303.

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.83’s average target is 59.32% above currents $16.84 stock price. Cabot Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COG in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Monday, February 25.

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 6.77% above currents $16.55 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Kings Point Capital Management increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 4,722 shares to 72,400 valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) stake by 5 shares and now owns 15 shares. Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) was raised too.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Newell Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Fight the Fed or Fight the President? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.