Dupont Capital Management Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $931,500 as Valuation Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 17,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 67,517 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 50,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.26M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 476,691 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.61 million, down from 483,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $169.39. About 1.77M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 54,571 shares to 16,951 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,848 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.08% or 138,037 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 3.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 831,095 shares. Moon Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 63,516 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 49,368 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada has 47,991 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0.05% or 12,045 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,871 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 15,876 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Fincl Management Incorporated holds 344,621 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Private Trust Company Na invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

