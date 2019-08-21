Dupont Capital Management Increases Holding in Legg Mason (LM); River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 570.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 58,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 8,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 11,014 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Discloses Potential Settlement Charge From Libya Operations; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 73,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 269,350 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 196,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 14,798 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14; 26/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MGMT DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 215,850 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $152.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,156 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership stated it has 52,095 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 29,563 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 45,961 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 66,890 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.4% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 676 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 756,540 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 73,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Intl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,953 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,984 shares to 26,851 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 12,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,765 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 25,430 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 184,093 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 204 shares. Amer Gp holds 0.54% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Shanda Asset Holdg Limited holds 0.44% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 100,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 92,757 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Voya Limited Liability Com reported 16,686 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 75,329 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited owns 254,827 shares. 4,400 were reported by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 32,743 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 22,538 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

