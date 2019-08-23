SHIONOGI & CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) had a decrease of 29.48% in short interest. SGIOF’s SI was 607,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.48% from 860,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 2023 days are for SHIONOGI & CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s short sellers to cover SGIOF’s short positions. It closed at $54.17 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Yelp Inc (YELP) stake by 703.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 56,232 shares as Yelp Inc (YELP)’s stock declined 11.58%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 64,226 shares with $2.22M value, up from 7,994 last quarter. Yelp Inc now has $2.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.08 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.94 billion. It primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Shionogi Shoten Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in 1943.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 24,722 shares to 47,371 valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 6,782 shares and now owns 85,635 shares. News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yelp Inc has $4200 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.33’s average target is 19.58% above currents $32.89 stock price. Yelp Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, May 10. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust.