Dupont Capital Management Increased Its Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake; HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (HCHDF) Sellers Increased By 2.6% Their Shorts

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had an increase of 2.6% in short interest. HCHDF’s SI was 149,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.6% from 146,100 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 375 days are for HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC LONDON ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s short sellers to cover HCHDF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $2.518. About 400 shares traded. Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Liberty Property Trust (LPT) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 8,031 shares as Liberty Property Trust (LPT)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 72,016 shares with $3.60M value, up from 63,985 last quarter. Liberty Property Trust now has $7.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 1.10 million shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 4.56% above currents $50.69 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 18,866 shares to 80,848 valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 30,108 shares and now owns 41,893 shares. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was reduced too.