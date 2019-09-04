Dupont Capital Management Holding in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Has Increased by $1.83 Million as Valuation Rose; Mastec (MTZ) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 59,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 191,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 132,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 5.50M shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 834,564 shares traded or 9.49% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 41,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) owns 4,237 shares. Delphi Management Ma holds 0.75% or 16,945 shares. Ls Investment Limited Co owns 3,352 shares. Northern reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Pillar Pacific Lc holds 0.04% or 7,745 shares. 118,450 are held by Skylands Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 38,834 shares. Vanguard invested in 5.92 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $118.90M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,884 shares to 157,255 shares, valued at $38.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 89,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,949 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).