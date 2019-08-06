Dupont Capital Management Holding in Chevron (CVX) Lowered by $4.50 Million; Transalta (TAC) Market Valuation Declined While Scotia Capital Lowered Position

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (TAC) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 91,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Transalta Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 44,230 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q Rev C$588M; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 36,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 261,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.16 million, down from 297,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 8.25M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Attention Investors: 2 Soaring Stocks to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TransAlta and Capital Power Reach Agreement to Swap Non-Operating Interests in Keephills 3 and Genesee 3 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Renewable: Investments In India Should Drive Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64,550 shares to 562,162 shares, valued at $87.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 27,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 6,944 shares to 110,209 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).