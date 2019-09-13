Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) by $741,241 as Market Value Rose; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.39 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust bought 17,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 168.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 23,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 14,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 2.15 million shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Management Lc owns 97,739 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 48,667 shares. Boston stated it has 5.30M shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 83,000 shares. Glenmede Na holds 4,720 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,073 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.29% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). New York-based Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Waratah Cap Advisors holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 251,276 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 194,800 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Nomura Holdg has 52,031 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.1% stake. 1.17 million were accumulated by Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership. 5.48M were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 74,236 shares to 458,421 shares, valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moneta Group Investment Limited Com holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,116 shares. 964 were reported by Alphamark Ltd Liability Corp. Sky Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,702 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 49,831 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 2.42% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,579 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership has 1.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 596,551 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.14% or 630,587 shares. Orca Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,651 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 79,194 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.