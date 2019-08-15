Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Its Global Payments (GPN) Position by $759,424; As Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 5,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18M shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 7,176 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 462 shares. Wellington Gp Llp holds 13.47 million shares. Hgk Asset holds 2,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. South State invested in 7,680 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 78,847 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech holds 644,705 shares. The Oregon-based Jensen Inv Management Incorporated has invested 3.9% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pacific Invest Com reported 2,370 shares stake. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications Inc has invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.07% or 2,900 shares. Cibc Bankshares Usa owns 11,701 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corp holds 13,038 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Martin Currie holds 1.09% or 87,992 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 259,717 shares.

