Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Its General Motors Co (GM) Position; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 11,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,615 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 103,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.71M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea’s board delays decision on bankruptcy filing to Monday; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 27/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5B Revolving Credit Facility; 13/04/2018 – Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR NET $369M; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,267 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, up from 111,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 5.03 million shares traded or 76.41% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company invested 1.26% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 139,286 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.16% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 188,213 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Lc has invested 1.63% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 157 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 272,148 shares or 3.5% of the stock. 108,882 were reported by Moody Bank Tru Division. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Tru Co Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 12,106 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 1.05M are held by Natixis. Neumann Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 43,700 shares. 5,660 were reported by Coastline Trust Commerce. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 891,649 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,463 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,462 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 85,828 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 205,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,143 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).