Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Wabco Holdings (WBC) by $461,251 as Stock Value Declined; Wynnefield Capital Holding in Landec (LNDC) Has Lifted by $634,800

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (WBC) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 19,026 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 15,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 38,373 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 4,699 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.)

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 442,500 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 44,560 shares. 4.49M were reported by Vanguard Group. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gabelli Com Inv Advisers has invested 1.51% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 22,208 shares. Balyasny Asset invested in 23,524 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Omni Ptnrs Llp has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Eventide Asset Ltd holds 0.61% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 134,000 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 3.55% or 120,789 shares. Federated Pa holds 203,228 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 122 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.56% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,873 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 36,166 shares to 53,147 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,584 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 162,713 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 15.95% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability reported 58,174 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) or 39,307 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 1.89M shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Morgan Stanley holds 8,073 shares. Palouse Inc owns 19,196 shares. Heartland Advsr stated it has 0.76% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Assetmark owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 329,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 96,500 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Foundry Prtn Limited Com stated it has 232,920 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

