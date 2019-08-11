Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Camden Property Trust (CPT) Stake; Innsuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial I (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shorts Down By 95%

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial I (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) had a decrease of 95% in short interest. IHT’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95% from 2,000 shares previously. The SI to Innsuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial I’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 2,131 shares traded. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) has declined 9.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.04% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Camden Property Trust (CPT) stake by 111.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 9,619 shares as Camden Property Trust (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 18,222 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 8,603 last quarter. Camden Property Trust now has $10.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 349,627 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.67, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 37,764 shares or 24.74% less from 50,180 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Comm Na has 0% invested in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,598 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 0% invested in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) for 24,586 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust owns and operates hotels. The company has market cap of $14.93 million. The firm also provides management services for 9 hotels, and trademark license services for 11 hotels. It has a 8.47 P/E ratio. As of January 31, 2010, it owned and operated 5 hotels with an aggregate of 843 suites in Arizona, southern California, and New Mexico under the name InnSuites Hotels.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 93,564 shares to 163,536 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) stake by 5,340 shares and now owns 1,017 shares. Invitation Homes Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd has 0.15% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 50,640 shares. Westwood Gru reported 4,508 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc owns 11,038 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 37,445 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 18,800 shares. Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 2,905 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc owns 61,215 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 12,403 shares. The Texas-based Carlson Cap LP has invested 0.25% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 2,617 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 45,000 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Strs Ohio reported 321,240 shares.