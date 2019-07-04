Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ventas (VTR) Stake; Taurus Asset Management Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 27.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 15,153 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 39,069 shares with $2.49M value, down from 54,222 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $26.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 1.29 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 2907.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taurus Asset Management Llc acquired 23,985 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Taurus Asset Management Llc holds 24,810 shares with $9.46M value, up from 825 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $199.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $362.26M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Paypal Holdings Inc stake by 20,274 shares to 53,253 valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) stake by 8,643 shares and now owns 13,416 shares. Knight Swift Transportation was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F. Shares for $4.36M were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 3,987 shares. 17,100 were reported by Menta Capital Lc. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 6,157 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 22,126 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.13% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 6,420 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.2% or 482,048 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Sun Life Fin Incorporated has invested 0.33% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 26,722 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,847 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 7.13M shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 2,743 shares stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $64 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trust Department Mb National Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,103 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakbrook Invests Limited Company invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement invested in 22,972 shares. Moreover, Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,983 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.18% or 54,354 shares in its portfolio. 80,197 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fin Advisory Grp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fragasso Grp Incorporated Inc reported 2,360 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 2,814 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,400 shares to 181,527 valued at $23.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 9,479 shares and now owns 21,487 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.