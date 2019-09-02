Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Progressive (PGR) Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted General Mls (GIS) Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 10,725 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 88,285 shares with $6.36 million value, down from 99,010 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $43.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 108.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP acquired 676,965 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 1.30 million shares with $67.37M value, up from 624,821 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.40 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) stake by 23,219 shares to 123,288 valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) stake by 6,452 shares and now owns 35,876 shares. Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.14% above currents $75.8 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 20. Janney Capital has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 25. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors holds 0.13% or 43,837 shares in its portfolio. Cortland Mo reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2,437 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 99,831 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 211,600 shares. 41.39 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.69 million shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 2.11% or 266,476 shares. Moreover, Wright Invsts Inc has 2.43% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 96 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 284,985 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 48,575 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Ghp Advsr Inc has invested 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.10% below currents $53.8 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $49 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Jefferies maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust reported 532,924 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability owns 34,654 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 19,005 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 27,481 shares. Fiera Capital reported 6,703 shares stake. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Salem Management reported 0.11% stake. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,939 shares. 103,219 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advsrs Llc has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boston Management Inc has 1.92% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 89,160 shares.