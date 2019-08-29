Dupont Capital Management Has Raised Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position By $826,868; BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (BCII) Shorts Decreased By 15.38%

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 117.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 29,531 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 54,660 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 25,129 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 1.61 million shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity. $16.23 million worth of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) shares were bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 72,443 shares to 17,154 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) stake by 11,475 shares and now owns 35,499 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,416 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 279,481 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 21,514 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 367,705 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 1,075 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 32,590 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 14,651 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 150,489 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.34% or 1.19 million shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Lp has invested 3.79% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Element Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,323 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 98,329 shares. Glenview Cap Management Lc holds 4.61% or 17.90 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 17,038 shares.