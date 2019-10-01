Dupont Capital Management Has Raised Ebay (EBAY) Position; Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (PG) Position by $208.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 539.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 68,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 80,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 12,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 6.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (PG) by 97.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,400 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 6,593 shares stake. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 10,140 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 291,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank owns 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 75,584 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Art Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 65,359 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Communications Llc owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 14 shares. Argent Tru owns 20,170 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cibc holds 127,314 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 77,669 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc accumulated 301,894 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Company stated it has 7,555 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 10,168 shares to 31,297 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 23,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,585 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 18,132 shares to 38,868 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H & E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) by 46,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.