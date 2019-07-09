Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Sl Green Realty (SLG) Position By $610,718; First Capital (FCAP) Sentiment Is 2.8

First Capital Inc (FCAP) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.47, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 5 sold and reduced positions in First Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 169,535 shares, up from 158,922 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) stake by 17.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,862 shares as Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 7.22%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 33,390 shares with $3.00M value, down from 40,252 last quarter. Sl Green Realty Corp now has $6.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 394,173 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 5.82M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 60,000 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,635 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 3,465 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 106,667 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 36 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Mackenzie owns 12,275 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Presima holds 1.85% or 149,300 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3,197 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 57,171 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 10 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 8,467 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG) stake by 12,846 shares to 20,961 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) stake by 6,994 shares and now owns 46,398 shares. K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SL Green Realty had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Monday, February 4 report. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $230,600 were sold by HATKOFF CRAIG M on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $145.87 million for 11.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.98% EPS growth.

First Capital, Inc., a federally-chartered savings bank, operates as the bank holding firm for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company has market cap of $173.14 million. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 18.6 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 3,867 shares traded. First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) has risen 35.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAP News: 25/05/2018 – First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCAP); 26/03/2018 – IDFC BANK – GETS PRIOR APPROVAL OF NSE LTD TO PROPOSED AMALGAMATION OF CAPITAL FIRST, CAPITAL FIRST HOME FINANCE, CAPITAL FIRST SECURITIES WITH CO; 27/04/2018 – First Capital 1Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China First Capital Group Ltd; 01/04/2018 – FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES 002797.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 24.73 PCT Y/Y AT 422.85 MLN YUAJN; 30/05/2018 – Atlas Copco: Epiroc hosts its first Capital Markets Day; 14/03/2018 – StHealth Capital Partners Acquires FCIC Advisors and Announces New Strategic Direction and Management for First Capital Investm; 23/05/2018 – FIRST CAPITAL SPA FICP.Ml – NET ASSET VALUE AT END-MARCH EUR 15.1 /SHR; 03/04/2018 – First Capital Realty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $124,080 activity.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in First Capital, Inc. for 4,548 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 4,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 510 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,805 shares.