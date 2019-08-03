Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Its Holding by $792,000

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 11,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 61,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 72,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 64,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 69,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 23,708 shares to 58,842 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has 2.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Street has invested 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 3.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 65,310 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 551,751 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited has 306 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Co reported 0.26% stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 1,350 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management invested in 2.78M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.67% or 9,650 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 6,896 shares. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Argent Tru Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 17,544 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt accumulated 5,765 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 637 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “WhiteHawk Releases Second Quarter Earnings – Investing News Network” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of the West Selects Mortgage Cadence Platform to Support Its Mortgage Operations – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Earnings season: Here are the 9 S&P 500 companies blaming the trade war for performance or outlook, so far – MarketWatch” published on July 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Axalta (AXTA) is Said to Draw Interest from Akzo Nobel, Kasnsai and PPG (PPG) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at U.S. Space & Rocket Center to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaron S Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 54,638 shares to 111,149 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).