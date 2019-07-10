Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $970,064; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Boosted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,669 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 13,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 398,196 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,590 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $101.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,798 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa accumulated 60,977 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Lc has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yorktown Management Incorporated reported 5,400 shares stake. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 40,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 109,497 shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 1.50M shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,267 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. King Wealth accumulated 2,818 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe And holds 0.22% or 2,306 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Merchants has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,210 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kopp Lc holds 2,596 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146 are held by Parkside Finance Natl Bank And Trust. 3.06M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.03% or 342,283 shares. Fincl Service Corp reported 0% stake. Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 19,755 shares. Savant Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,432 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,080 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.13% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.06% stake. Argent owns 3,139 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp holds 0.07% or 129,796 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 2,114 shares. Cambridge Trust Communication owns 71,358 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa invested in 64,175 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 149,947 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $393.35M for 15.63 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

