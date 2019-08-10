Dupont Capital Management Has Lifted Its Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Stake by $2.58 Million; Group One Trading LP Stake in Xylem (XYL) Has Trimmed by $388,362

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 4,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 6,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 759,918 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 180.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 12,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 19,182 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 6,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (Put) by 116,300 shares to 138,400 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc (Call) by 36,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings.