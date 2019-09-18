Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Its Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Position; Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) stake by 67.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 7,876 shares as Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)’s stock rose 32.70%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 19,617 shares with $883,000 value, up from 11,741 last quarter. Ptc Therapeutics Inc now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 140,101 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Among 5 analysts covering Pearson PLC (LON:PSON), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pearson PLC has GBX 1115 highest and GBX 696 lowest target. GBX 865.20’s average target is 0.67% above currents GBX 859.4 stock price. Pearson PLC had 28 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1090 target in Monday, July 15 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Pearson plc (LON:PSON) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 870 target in Thursday, July 4 report. JP Morgan maintained Pearson plc (LON:PSON) rating on Tuesday, July 30. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1115 target. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. See Pearson plc (LON:PSON) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 915.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 683.00 New Target: GBX 696.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1115.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1105.00 New Target: GBX 1115.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 790.00 New Target: GBX 795.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 975.00 New Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 870.00 New Target: GBX 915.00 Unchanged

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.74 billion GBP. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core divisions. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

More notable recent Pearson plc (LON:PSON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pearson plc’s (LON:PSON) ROE Of 10% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pearson plc’s (LON:PSON) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pearson plc (LON:PSON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Federal Reserve may have to take this drastic measure to save the stock market – Yahoo Finance” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese Mining Giant Bitmain Releases â€˜Crypto Indexâ€™ Tracking Bitcoin, 16 Altcoin Prices – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.22% or GBX 10.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 859.4. About 479,906 shares traded. Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics launches convertible debt offering; shares down 5% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PTC Therapeutics has $48 highest and $40 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 0.81% above currents $43.32 stock price. PTC Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.