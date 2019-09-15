Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Its Lincoln National (LNC) Holding; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 184 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 189 sold and reduced their stock positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 113.75 million shares, down from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 15 to 15 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 160 Increased: 130 New Position: 54.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Lincoln National Corp (LNC) stake by 279.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 43,735 shares as Lincoln National Corp (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 59,402 shares with $3.83M value, up from 15,667 last quarter. Lincoln National Corp now has $12.35B valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.67. About 1.21M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 40,463 shares to 5,056 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marriott Vacations World (NYSE:VAC) stake by 4,490 shares and now owns 3,500 shares. Life Storage Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 15.66% above currents $61.67 stock price. Lincoln National had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Friday, September 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 10,480 were accumulated by Moneta Investment Advsrs Limited Com. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 10,100 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 17,635 shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 18,709 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 30,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments holds 20,100 shares. Wright owns 22,932 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. The Massachusetts-based Grimes And has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Toth Advisory owns 7,585 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lau Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.32% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 6.16% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for 183,464 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 243,783 shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 5.61% invested in the company for 865,535 shares. The New York-based Lodge Hill Capital Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 205,449 shares.

