Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $1.34 Million; Stock Value Rose; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $357,104

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $197.55. About 870,413 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 1,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 16,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $748.8. About 531,711 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.59 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

