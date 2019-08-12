Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Urstadt Biddle Class A (UBA) Holding by $315,560 as Market Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Position by $6.23 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Class A (UBA) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 15,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 81,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 46,472 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 37,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 198,310 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.16 million, up from 160,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.63. About 1.76M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $0.35 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. UBA’s profit will be $13.11 million for 15.12 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UBA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co reported 24,774 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Com invested in 0% or 20,176 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 101,919 shares. New York-based M&T Comml Bank has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 40,710 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 358 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 29,855 shares. 3,482 are owned by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Us Commercial Bank De owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason owns 1.28% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 84,489 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 38,128 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,224 activity. Biddle Catherine U had bought 480 shares worth $8,112.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,931 shares to 30,918 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull & Monroe Mgmt owns 13,244 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Triangle Securities Wealth has 0.35% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 44,268 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Newbrook Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sigma Planning reported 21,008 shares. United Fire Grp Incorporated holds 5,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 14,129 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parkside Bancshares holds 0.25% or 4,447 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howland Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26,777 shares. Monetta Fincl Ser reported 24,000 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,506 shares to 69,246 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,483 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).