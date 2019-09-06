Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $650,400; Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Maintained by Monetary Management Group Inc

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 8,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 78,494 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 87,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 618,542 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 543.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.71. About 623,157 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

