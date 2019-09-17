Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake By $4.77 Million; INGENICO GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (INGIF) Shorts Down By 1.01%

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 37.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 57,457 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 95,579 shares with $8.02M value, down from 153,036 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $137.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 2.41M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent

INGENICO GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INGIF) had a decrease of 1.01% in short interest. INGIF’s SI was 333,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.01% from 336,800 shares previously. It closed at $95.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ingenico Group Â– GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, online, and mobile channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The firm offers various payment solutions; and operates a range of smart terminals combining technologies with the security requirements. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s smart terminals provide merchants with a platform and connectivity for deploying and managing payment, as well as value-enhancing business applications; and POS management services enable merchants to optimize their store and checkout formats and to cover consumer touch points.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 7,100 shares to 34,012 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) stake by 84,783 shares and now owns 377,601 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.32’s average target is 5.51% above currents $87.5 stock price. Nike had 35 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $87 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 3,710 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated invested in 1.78% or 159,591 shares. Jefferies Group Llc invested in 0.04% or 65,005 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 5.01 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.75% or 4.00M shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors reported 0.11% stake. Hanson & Doremus Inv stated it has 260 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btim holds 1.14 million shares. Architects Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 11,574 are held by Accuvest Global Advisors. Brown Advisory Inc holds 230,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 2,331 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 6,295 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% or 293,320 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 63,716 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.