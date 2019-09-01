Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Keycorp (KEY) Stake; Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased J2 Global Inc (JCOM) stake by 151.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 14,569 shares as J2 Global Inc (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 24,208 shares with $2.10 million value, up from 9,639 last quarter. J2 Global Inc now has $4.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 190,684 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 75.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 47,900 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 15,665 shares with $247,000 value, down from 63,565 last quarter. Keycorp now has $16.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.86M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Everyday Health acquires Babycenter – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Republic Investment Management stated it has 6,300 shares. Moreover, Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.96% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 18,992 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 250 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Incorporated owns 2,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Weiss Multi stated it has 30,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 11,997 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 594,465 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,345 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) stake by 6,573 shares to 10,573 valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 6,131 shares and now owns 5,082 shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $472.77M for 8.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Broadcom Inc stake by 11,365 shares to 17,292 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Sp Adr (NYSE:TSM) stake by 40,361 shares and now owns 631,057 shares. Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was raised too.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Square competition concerns rise as key customer leaves – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,270 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 220,000 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.12M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 10.63 million shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 32,399 shares. U S Glob Investors has 0.12% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 20,111 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 1,604 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Ltd Llc De holds 0.38% or 782,030 shares in its portfolio. Fsi Gp Limited Liability accumulated 482,733 shares or 8.2% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.62M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 6.24M shares. Ledyard Comml Bank has 0.22% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Brinker Cap has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 12.47% above currents $16.6 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.