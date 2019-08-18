Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Cummins (CMI) Position; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Equifax Inc. (EFX) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Equifax has $13000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is -30.15% below currents $143.74 stock price. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EFX in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust. See Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $130.0000 131.0000

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $115.0000 129.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $110.0000 136.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $125 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $119 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 48.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 13,015 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 13,657 shares with $2.16 million value, down from 26,672 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.38 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 440,005 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Equifax Inc. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 20,021 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fmr Lc accumulated 1.74M shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Franklin Res has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 234,374 shares. Janney Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,541 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,035 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech accumulated 0.07% or 108,294 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.2% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort L P holds 0.1% or 4,378 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 3,805 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 3,865 shares.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two years after data breach, here’s what N.C. gets from the Equifax settlement – Triangle Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With the Bad News Behind Equifax, EFX Stock Is Becoming a Buy Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 7.87% above currents $149.25 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. UBS has “Sell” rating and $13500 target. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Webster Bank N A invested in 0.06% or 2,495 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 27,136 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 1,602 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 73,691 shares. 11.89M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 15,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has 131,113 shares. Chem Bancshares reported 9,239 shares. Moreover, Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 1.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,428 shares. First Citizens State Bank And Trust Communication stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). J Goldman Limited Partnership has invested 0.67% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Automobile Association accumulated 137,129 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 211,928 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Victory Management accumulated 116,053 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Hewlett Packard Enterprise stake by 51,414 shares to 153,500 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) stake by 42,373 shares and now owns 149,383 shares. Liberty Media Cor Siriusxm C was raised too.