Dupont Capital Management Has Cut By $1.40 Million Its Baidu Spon Adr (BIDU) Holding; BIOME GROW ORDINARY SHARES (BIOIF) Shorts Lowered By 80%

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Baidu Inc Spon Adr (BIDU) stake by 43.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp analyzed 11,981 shares as Baidu Inc Spon Adr (BIDU)'s stock declined 32.47%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 15,742 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 27,723 last quarter. Baidu Inc Spon Adr now has $37.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

BIOME GROW INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. BIOIF’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2716. About 1,400 shares traded. Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biome Grow Inc. focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. The company has market cap of $29.07 million. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $412.35 million for 22.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 41.78% above currents $107.77 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Thursday, March 21. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $11800 target.