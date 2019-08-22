Dupont Capital Management Has Boosted Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Veritas Asset Management Llp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 65,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 62,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.56 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 770,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735.91M, up from 5.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,620 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,583 shares. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 66,409 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 217 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 0.14% or 6,920 shares. Hudock Gru Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 1,175 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru holds 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 13,391 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 11,680 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 4,118 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 15,126 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1.99M shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 32,759 shares. Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.45% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 10,269 shares to 4,060 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 12,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,527 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

