Dupont Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Masonite International (DOOR) by $342,706 as Market Valuation Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $439,937

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 283,494 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Masonite International Corp (DOOR) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 6,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,398 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 39,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Masonite International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 131,862 shares traded. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

