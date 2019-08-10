Dupont Capital Management Cut Its Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) as Stock Price Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Guardian Capital LP Has Upped Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 43.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 8,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 15,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 623,538 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 80.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 25,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 32,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Lc invested in 0.03% or 16,413 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 2,115 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,520 shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 3,723 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 443 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,309 shares. 5,663 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 61,024 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated reported 583,297 shares. Markel Corporation has 0.37% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 135,000 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,859 shares to 123,289 shares, valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,323 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,487 shares to 22,497 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 40,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 6,833 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 1.18 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Management LP holds 0.04% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited owns 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 134 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 558,687 shares. Campbell And Co Invest Adviser Limited Co stated it has 0.12% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 317,229 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 4,641 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsrs. Rowland & Com Investment Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 915 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.49% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,307 shares.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $133.54 million for 15.16 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $155,794 activity. $110,450 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN.