Dupont Capital Management Cut Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $1.74 Million; Valuation Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Cut Stake by $1.17 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 11,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 63,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, down from 75,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $153.17. About 1.60 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 14,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 70,240 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 84,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 2.35M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.