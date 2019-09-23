Dupont Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Coresite Realty (COR) by $4.12 Million as Valuation Declined; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Valuation Rose While Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Stake

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $219.71. About 771,438 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 35,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 64,897 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, down from 100,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.1. About 368,707 shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold COR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 2.52% less from 33.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,124 were accumulated by Prudential Fin Inc. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,092 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 30,000 shares. Lpl Llc reported 12,647 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 18 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,619 shares. American Century Inc invested in 73,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Management Incorporated invested in 279 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) or 162,485 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 25,042 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests invested in 27,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 76,409 were reported by Copeland Management Limited Liability Corporation. Comerica Comml Bank reported 21,616 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc Adr (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,175 shares to 40,775 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 28,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $46.11M for 24.22 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 45.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.