Dupont Capital Management Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Colfax (CFX) SI Increased By 1.99%

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) had an increase of 1.99% in short interest. CFX’s SI was 16.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.99% from 15.74 million shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 10 days are for Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s short sellers to cover CFX’s short positions. The SI to Colfax Corporation’s float is 19.16%. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 694,840 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 22.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 17,724 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 60,788 shares with $16.20M value, down from 78,512 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $282.28. About 1.15M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $28 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 28.16% above currents $26.14 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Colfax Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CFX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour, T. Rowe Price see shares fall amid Wall Street’s very bad day – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.13% above currents $282.28 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $325 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 19. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Monday, March 18 report. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $288 target in Friday, March 15 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. Stephens upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $765.39 million for 44.38 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.