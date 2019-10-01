Dupont Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Waste Management (WM); Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $811,200

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 51,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 48,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.95M shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 5.93 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 17,645 shares to 59,571 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 15,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,975 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. On Monday, August 5 the insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

