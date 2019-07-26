Dupont Capital Management Boosted Its Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) Position; Sun Life Financial Has Decreased By $1.21 Million Its Cummins (CMI) Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) stake by 380.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 120,547 shares as Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR)’s stock rose 8.85%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 152,231 shares with $5.45 million value, up from 31,684 last quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty In now has $4.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 260,085 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 96.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 7,689 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 248 shares with $39,000 value, down from 7,937 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $27.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.48. About 269,173 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 10.05 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stake by 61,717 shares to 233,883 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 12,122 shares and now owns 12,981 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited reported 1,583 shares stake. Kistler holds 0.15% or 2,281 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,497 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Grp LP has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh reported 1.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parkside Bank & Trust & reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Exane Derivatives stated it has 30,996 shares. Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,094 shares. Culbertson A N And Co invested in 38,015 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc accumulated 128 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Brown Advisory Inc holds 61,949 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 19,461 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 70,386 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 2. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 7. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Grp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 10,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 21 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 19,675 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.06% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 519,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 94,107 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 72,352 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 258,883 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 141,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 166,252 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 87,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 10,037 shares. Strs Ohio owns 145,141 shares.