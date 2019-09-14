Dupont Capital Management Boosted Holding in Firstenergy (FE) by $7.83 Million as Share Price Rose; As Intelsat S A (I) Shares Rose, Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 626.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 186,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 216,050 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25M, up from 29,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 12/03/2018 – Traverse Energy Roadshow Set By GMP First Energy for Mar. 19; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS CONTRACTS JEOPARDIZE ABILITY TO REORGANIZE; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55; 06/03/2018 – Met-Ed Restoring Major Power Lines Following Severe Winter Storm; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY RESPONDS TO PJM INTERCONNECTION RELIABILITY STUDY:; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Secure Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 819,240 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,608 shares to 22,959 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc A (NYSE:EVR) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,948 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

