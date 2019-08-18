Dupont Capital Management Boosted Fortinet (FTNT) Position By $4.89 Million; El Paso Electric Company (EE) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company has $58 highest and $55 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is -14.92% below currents $66.41 stock price. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. See El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) latest ratings:

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 191.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired 58,957 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 89,671 shares with $7.53 million value, up from 30,714 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $13.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold El Paso Electric Company shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 48,306 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 105 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 23,984 shares. The New York-based Jennison Lc has invested 0.04% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.03% or 51,393 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). California State Teachers Retirement has 62,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.00M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Electron Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 962,905 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 10,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 86 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ameriprise invested in 416,109 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 196,486 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 30.09 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 5,267 shares to 7,815 valued at $446,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tenneco Inc Class A (NYSE:TEN) stake by 27,235 shares and now owns 14,472 shares. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) was reduced too.